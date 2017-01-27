PHOTOS: A look at the pop-up mega club for Super Bowl LI

By Published:
A look inside the event space for Club Nomadic during Super Bowl LI in Houston. (Courtesy: Club Nomadic)
A look inside the event space for Club Nomadic during Super Bowl LI in Houston. (Courtesy: Club Nomadic)

HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) — The hustle and bustle of getting Houston ready for Super Bowl LI is heating up across town and it’s no different at Club Nomadic, where a 62,500 square-foot club is being erected just west of downtown Houston.

The nightclub will host some of the world’s biggest musical stars, such as Bruno Mars and Taylor Swift, over a three-day span. On opening night, Feb. 2, the club will host the inaugural EA SPORTS Bowl that will feature pro athlete tournames in both EA SPORTS Madden NFL 17 and FIFA 17. After the tournament, fans will get to see country star Sam Hunt and the Grammy-nominated duo Chainsmokers. Bruno Mars is scheduled for Friday night and Taylor Swift will close out the weekend on Saturday.

With thousands expected to attend, Houston officials are warning people about the traffic situation around the area of Club Nomadic. During all three nights of the event, Edwards Street, between Sawyer and Silver, will be closed to through traffic form 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. If you’re headed to the events, general admission guest parking is located at the 1600 Smith Garage. Free shuttle service will be provided from the garage with drop-off a block away from the venue.

There will be no public parking on site. Tickets to the event can be purchased here.

Club Nomadic Houston Super Bowl LI

 

