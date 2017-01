AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are calling their SWAT team to assist with a potentially suicidal person who is barricaded inside a home in the 1100 block of Chicon Street.

Police say the 911 call came in just after 9:30 a.m. As a precaution, Chicon Street is closed to traffic from Rosewood to Cornell Street. It is not known at this time if anyone else is inside the home with the individual.