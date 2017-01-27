Many are not taking advantage of important tax break

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s a new push to make you aware of a tax break many are not taking advantage of.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler visited a community tax center Friday to get the word out about the Earned Income Tax Credit. “Not only does it help people, for free, to get money, but it helps the families and it helps our city,” Adler said.

The mayor points out the credit mainly helps low-income families pay their groceries and other bills, putting money back in our local economy.

Vanessa Roberts is months away from adopting her 20-month-old foster child.

With another 13-year-old daughter and a 6-year-old son at home, she needs a new mom mobile. “I want something cheaper on gas. The bigger the vehicle the more gas. I want something with cash. I don’t want a note.”

That car is coming thanks to her hefty tax refund this year. She’s taking advantage of the earned income tax credit or EITC for short. Now Austin city leaders are encouraging more taxpayers to take advantage of it, because it sparks spending.

H&R Block Senior Tax Analyst Marie Juarez says most people can get the credit depending on their income and family size. And guess who’s eligible: “Anybody is, as long as they have earned income. That’s the key.”

Experts say only about one in five taxpayers who are eligible for the earned income tax credit are claiming it. If you look at the math. That means about 80 percent of people who can take advantage of this are leaving millions of dollars unclaimed every year.

Juarez says of H&R Block’s 3 million clients last year, the credit boosted their refunds by an average of $2,700. “You have your clients that are unaware. And, when you tell them, they’re like ‘Oh My Gosh!'” They deserve this. Why shouldn’t they claim what they deserve.”

According to H&R Block, about 30 million taxpayers nationwide claim the EITC, with half filing early.

Here are the qualifications:

You have to be between 25 and 65 years old

If you make between $14,000 and $45,000, you can qualify, even if you don’t have children.

But if you make more than $45,000, you have to claim a child.

And if you make more than $85,000, you can’t get the credit at all.