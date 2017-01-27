Man accused of prostituting 14-year-old girl in Austin, San Antonio

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — A runaway 14-year-old involved in prostitution in Austin, San Antonio and Louisiana was found by police with a 30-year-old man in New Braunfels.

The driver, Roderick Tasby, 30, of Dallas, has been charged with human trafficking, a first degree felony, for facilitating and benefiting from the teenager’s involvement in prostitution, officers say.

On Wednesday at 10:35 p.m., a New Braunfels officer on patrol on Interstate 35 pulled over a black Chevrolet Impala for speeding. The officer noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the inside of the car, and detained the girl and Tasby.

Police learned the girl was listed as a runway out of Dallas and found that she had numerous escort ads posted online, indicating she had been involved in prostitution in Austin, San Antonio and Louisiana.

During the traffic stop, Tasby tried to conceal marijuana from the officer. He was arrested on charges of tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana, and failure to identify. He was taken to the Comal County Jail with a bond set at $12,000, initially.

Friday, an arrest warrant was signed charging Tasby with human trafficking, with an additional bond amount of $300,000. Police say he transported the girl and benefited financially from the prostitution.

The girl has since been reunited with her family members and is currently receiving victim services from New Braunfels police and other agencies. The department is continuing their investigation.

A University of Texas at Austin study this week shows there are more than 300,000 victims of human trafficking in Texas, including almost 79,000 minors and nearly 234,000 adult victims of labor trafficking.

If you are a victim of human trafficking or know someone who needs help call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.