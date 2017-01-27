Learn to Two-Step and Enjoy Free Day of Dance

There’s no better time than this weekend to bust a move and show off what a great dancer you already are, or take a lesson and become great. Our friend Mylie Alrich of Go Dance Studios dropped by the studio along with one of their instructors Darren Paul and our awesome Meteorologist David Yeomans to teach us how to two-step, and tell us more about Free Day of Dance. The Free Day of Dance will be held on Saturday, January 28th with classes being offered all over the city. For a complete list of class schedules, locations and times, go to FreeDayofDance.com

 

