Leander principals prepare to ‘Drop the Mic’ for benefit gala

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) – The Leander ISD is having a benefit gala this weekend to raise money for early literacy and college readiness.

Gloria Gonzalez-Dholakia with the Leander Educational Excellence Foundation was up early for KXAN News Today to talk about what LEEF does.

LEEF’s three main program initiatives aim to make a foundation for learning with a focus on early literacy, enriching great teaching through innovative teaching grants and professional development and third, college ready, college bound to build a college and career-ready culture among all students.

Saturday’s ‘Drop the Mic’ gala aims to raise over $100,000 in one night with a serious competitive lip sync battle. All six Leander ISD high school principals and the feeder path middle and elementary school principal and staff are teaming up to perform.

Several local companies donated to the event, including Dell EMC, American Constructors, Travisso and Gehan Homes. Cedar Park Regional Medical Center is sponsoring the event.

