Leander principals prepare to ‘Drop the Mic’ for benefit gala

KXAN Staff Published:
Leander ISD LEEF Drop the Mic benefit (video still)
Leander ISD LEEF Drop the Mic benefit (video still)

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) – The Leander ISD is having a benefit gala this weekend to raise money for early literacy and college readiness.

Gloria Gonzalez-Dholakia with the Leander Educational Excellence Foundation was up early for KXAN News Today to talk about what LEEF does.

LEEF’s three main program initiatives aim to make a foundation for learning with a focus on early literacy, enriching great teaching through innovative teaching grants and professional development and third, college ready, college bound to build a college and career-ready culture among all students.

Saturday’s ‘Drop the Mic’ gala aims to raise over $100,000 in one night with a serious competitive lip sync battle. All six Leander ISD high school principals and the feeder path middle and elementary school principal and staff are teaming up to perform.

Several local companies donated to the event, including Dell EMC, American Constructors, Travisso and Gehan Homes. Cedar Park Regional Medical Center is sponsoring the event.

Sound like a good time? Get tickets to the event here.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s