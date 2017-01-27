Get Fit with Your Favorite Friend

Barre is a way to get fit and lean without hurting your joints with high impact moves. And now you can make it a unique couple experience by Bringing your Babe to the Barre. Cami and Michael Kirschner own The Barre Code here in Austin. They stopped by to show us some fun moves. Barre focuses on small, specialized movements that are low impact, but make a big difference in your fitness routine. And for Bring Your Babe to the Barre event on February 11, you can bring your best friend or significant other to try out barre method. The Barre Code is on South Lamar. Check them out online at thebarrecode.com or follow them on Instagram.

