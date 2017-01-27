Free Fun in Austin for weekend of January 28-29

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Looking for something to do this weekend?
- Free Day of Dance– All day Saturday. From Ballet to Ballroom and Two Step to Tango, find a FREE class near you for you and your kids to have some dancing fun. View the full schedule and participating studio locations here.
- Texas Wildlife Day– Saturday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Celebrate everything feathered, furred, smooth, and scaled while enjoying free admission to the museum. UT Austin scientists, TMM science educators, and members of the Capital Area, Good Water, and Lost Pines chapters of Texas Master Naturalists will host demonstration and activity tables on topics as diverse as our native wildlife. Museum exhibits are open 9-5 and the activities run from 10-4. FREE! Texas Memorial Museum, 2400 Trinity St, Austin.
- Lunar New Year Celebration– Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Celebrate Lunar New Year with a performance by the Texas Dragon/Lion Dance Team followed by fun crafts. FREE! Wells Branch Community Library, 15001 Wells Port Dr, Austin.
- Staci Gray Kids’ Concert– Saturday from 10-11:30 a.m. Staci Gray’s original music gets children and their parents to sing, dance, and get their sillies out. FREE!gredients, 2610 Manor Rd, Austin.
- KMFA’s 50th Birthday Block Party– Sunday from Noon to 4:00 p.m. This event is an opportunity for all Austinites to enjoy live classical music, engage with KMFA’s history as Austin’s only independent classical radio station, and celebrate its future as the voice of the Austin arts community. The Block Party will include a live broadcast by KMFA announcers, a line-up of prominent classical music acts, yard games, free cupcakes (while supplies last), an impromptu kazoo symphony, and much more. FREE! Fair Market, 1100 E 5th St, Austin.