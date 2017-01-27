Developments expected in deadly Georgetown hit-and-run

Thomas (Tommy) Ketterhagen (via Facebook)
Thomas (Tommy) Ketterhagen (via Facebook)

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The Georgetown Police Department is expected to give an update Friday afternoon on the hit-and-run crash that killed 19-year-old Thomas “Tommy” Ketterhagen earlier this week. Police would not confirm prior to the news conference if a suspect has been apprehended in the case.

Ketterhagen was last seen riding his bicycle in east Georgetown around 5 p.m. Monday. When he didn’t return home that evening, his family reported him missing. On Tuesday morning, his mother found his body in the 2300 block of Patriot Way.

“To see his body there on the grass and see his bike just crashed to smithereens, it was awful. But I was thankful I got there first, that I was able to hold him, talk to him and just be with him,” said the victim’s mother Luz Ketterhagen.

Ketterhagen was an avid cyclist and rode with several bicycle groups. On Sunday, Jan. 29, a memorial bike ride is being held to honor Ketterhagen. The ride starts at 10 a.m. at East View High School. Details on the route can be found here.

Family members at the location where Tommy Ketterhagen, 19, was hit while riding his bike on Patriot Way in Georgetown, Texas on Jan. 23, 2017 (KXAN Photo/ Lauren Kravets)

 

 

