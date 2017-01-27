With the latest in equipment and technology and the desire to give everyone a taste of the luxurious life, spa810 in Lakeway is a getaway right in our own backyard. We headed west to check them out! When it comes to laser hair removal, spa810’s end results surpass permanent hair removal as they deliver a virtually pain-free laser hair removal treatment each time! Their Certified Laser Technicians use the gold standard in virtually painless hair removal: The Alma Soprano ICE. The laser emits less energy with a faster pulse which distinguishes their services from other laser tools, enabling it to shut down follicles just as effectively but without a harsh stinging sensation. This FDA-approved brand of virtually painless hair removal is the staff’s specialty, and can rid your body of hair from the smallest area on your face to the the full back and of course, your bikini zone! Ready to step out with Bare Beauty? Spa810 believes in their virtually pain-free laser so much they invite you to a complimentary treatment on your first visit to spa810! One Complimentary Small Laser Treatment for First Time Clients!

LASER HAIR REMOVAL

Getting rid of unwanted hair is an age-old issue, with long-term hair removal being particularly challenging. Alma’s SHR hair removal method uses groundbreaking technology to offer a simple, one-stop solution for truly effective hair removal. SHR’s unique gradual heating method effectively damages the hair follicles while avoiding injury to the surrounding skin. The sweeping In-motionTM delivery technique keeps the laser in constant motion ensuring full coverage. Soprano ICE features Alma’s unique AlexTM Technology which combines the high absorption benefits of the Alexandrite 755nm wavelength with the treatment coverage, comfort and low maintenance of the diode laser. Advanced ICETM technology cools the skin during treatment for longer periods of time, minimizing the risk of burns while maintaining heat within the dermis where hair follicles are treated. The result is a cutting-edge hair removal solution that delivers superior results for all skin types- including dark skin.

SKIN TIGHTENING

Alma Lasers also offers a dedicated tightening module designed exclusively for skin tightening of the face and neck, treating treat areas of skin laxity such as nasolabial folds, jowls and jaw line. The skin tightening module may also be used for post-facelift touchups including addressing any asymmetry or loose skin.

PAIN MANAGEMENT

The pain management module is intended to emit energy in the infrared spectrum to provide topical heating for the purpose of elevating the tissue temperature for the temporary relief of minor muscle pain and joint pain and stiffness, the temporary relief of minor joint pain associated with arthritis. The temporary increase in local circulation where applies, and the relaxation of muscles: may also help muscle spasms, minor sprains and strains, and minor muscular back pain.

Spa810 is located at 2009 Main Street, Lakeway, Texas 78734. Call 512-524-9602 or go to spa810.com for more details.

Sponsored by spa810. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.