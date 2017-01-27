City working on plan to remove hazardous materials from Austin roads

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin city leaders say they want to avoid more accidents on roadways, especially ones that cause hazardous material spills that could cause prolonged traffic issues.

Firefighters say they work as fast as they can to remove them but city leaders are working on a plan to remove hazardous material from the busiest roads completely.

In the midst of an 18-month study, the city says next month it will unveil some new alternate routes truck drivers can use. Up until last year, there wasn’t even a plan to divert hazardous material around the city.

In the last year, Austin has had more than 1,400 hazmat situations on the roads but does not keep track of the ones that happen during the rush hour.

Austin Fire says getting the hazardous material out of the road as fast as they can is top priority.

“We know that the traffic in Austin is bad enough as it is, let alone when we have incidents on major roadways,” said Austin Fire Department’s Palmer Buck. “How can we facilitate opening up major roadways. Our first concern is always life safety.”

The study will end this summer. The city expects to submit a plan to TxDOT for review.