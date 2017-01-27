Bodies of North Texas sheriff’s deputy, son found in home

GRAHAM, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy and his son have been found fatally shot in a home northwest of Fort Worth.

Graham police Chief Tony Widner said Friday that the bodies of 61-year-old Joseph Parker and 27-year-old Kensy Parker were found a day earlier in a bedroom of the home. A weapon was found nearby.

Widner declined to comment on the circumstances surrounding the deaths but says investigators have an idea of what happened and are awaiting forensic test results.

He says Joseph Parker previously worked as an officer with Graham police before joining the Young County sheriff’s office.

Young County Appraisal District records show Joseph Parker owned the home where the bodies were found. Graham is about 75 miles from Fort Worth.

