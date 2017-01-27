Austin to answer San Antonio 911 calls as test next week

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin 911 call takers will be fielding emergency situations from a different city next week, for one hour.

According to WOAI, An interlocal agreement between San Antonio and Austin signed in April of last year was meant to be a backup plan in case either city has an issue at the dispatch facility that would prevent calls from being taken.

On Monday, for one hour, as a final test of how it will all work out, the ‘switch will be flipped’ and San Antonio emergency calls will be handled in Austin. Dispatching will still happen in San Antonio.

“Public safety will not be adversely affected,” said San Antonio police Sgt. Jesse Salame.

San Antonio is in the process of establishing a new backup center that isn’t expected to be completed until third quarter 2017.