An In Depth look at the decisions Austin leaders are making

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Monitor’s Mike Kanin joins KXAN News Today’s Sally Hernandez to take a look at what city leaders will be focusing on.

On Thursday, council members had their first full agenda 2017.

On Saturday, Mayor Steve Adler will be giving his State of the City address. Issues expected to be discussed include CodeNext, involving the city’s land development code. The city is expected to learn more about the program next week.

Also discussed, the Red River Cultural District and issues involving noise from music venues. Businesses along Red River Street in downtown want to see if they can keep the music going into the early morning hours.

An idea the mayor’s office just put out would create a pilot program to add more time, moving the cut off at midnight on Thursday and 1:30 a.m. on the weekend.

Complaints in the last year within a 600-foot radius of Red River doubled to 24 from 12 the year before. Complaints within a 1,500-foot area shot up from 43 to 159.

 

