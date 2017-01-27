An Easy Way to Warm Up with Mulled Wine

To me it’s the wintertime version of Sangria. Mulled wine is tasty and feels cozy, and Infinite Monkey Theorem of course has a good one. Bar Manager Cat Seger stopped by the set to put it together for us.

Infinite Monkey Theorem’s Mulled Wine

Ingredients:

Yield: 8 servings

• 9 cans of Merlot

• 3 tsp. mulled spices

• 3 cinnamon sticks

• 3 oz. white cane sugar OR coconut sugar

• Pinch of sea salt

Directions:

1. Mix wine, sugar, and salt in mixing bowl

2. Heat to 210 degrees

3. Let sugar and salt dissolve

4. Add in cinnamon sticks + spices and let steep

5. Simmer for 45 minutes to an hour

6. Leave on low heat, serve

7. Garnish with cinnamon stick

Infinite Monkey is located on Pickle Road. Find out more at theinfinitemonkeytheroem.com or call 512-956-7757