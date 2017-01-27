An Easy Way to Warm Up with Mulled Wine

By Published:
01-27-17-infinite-monkey-theorem

To me it’s the wintertime version of Sangria. Mulled wine is tasty and feels cozy, and Infinite Monkey Theorem of course has a good one. Bar Manager Cat Seger stopped by the set to put it together for us.

Infinite Monkey Theorem’s Mulled Wine
Ingredients:
Yield: 8 servings
• 9 cans of Merlot
• 3 tsp. mulled spices
• 3 cinnamon sticks
• 3 oz. white cane sugar OR coconut sugar
• Pinch of sea salt

Directions:
1. Mix wine, sugar, and salt in mixing bowl
2. Heat to 210 degrees
3. Let sugar and salt dissolve
4. Add in cinnamon sticks + spices and let steep
5. Simmer for 45 minutes to an hour
6. Leave on low heat, serve
7. Garnish with cinnamon stick

Infinite Monkey is located on Pickle Road. Find out more at theinfinitemonkeytheroem.com or call 512-956-7757

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s