American Academy of Pediatrics comes out against Trump’s immigration orders

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The American Academy of Pediatrics has come out against President Donald Trump’s immigration orders, aimed at cracking down on illegal immigration. Pediatricians called the orders harmful, saying they will worsen the plight of children fleeing for their lives. Not to mention the impact they have on the children of immigrants already living in the United States.

“Far too many children in this country already live in constant fear that their parents will be taken into custody or deported, and the message these children received today from the highest levels of our federal government exacerbates that fear and anxiety,” American Academy of Pediatrics President Fernando Stein said on Thursday. “No child should ever live in fear. When children are scared, it can impact their health and development. Indeed, fear and stress, particularly prolonged exposure to serious stress—known as toxic stress—can harm the developing brain and negatively impact short- and long-term health.”

AAP says the fear and uncertainty that accompany the Trump administration’s executive orders have direct medical and psychiatric consequences on children, and can result in anxiety, elevated blood pressure and emotional trauma.

KXAN learned there are currently 1,084 refugee students enrolled in the Austin Independent School District.

Kylie McGivern sits down with a refugee family who came to the U.S. from Burundi on KXAN News at 9 and 10, to hear about how national conversations are impacting their children. 

