A Tasty Way to Make Gluten-Free Pancakes

Whether it’s a dietary need or just personal preference, keeping gluten out of your diet is easy and delicious at Picnik. Chef and owner, Naomi Seifter showed us how to whip up their Gluten Free pancakes. We start with water, maple syrup, avocado oil, vanilla extract, eggs, and honey. For the dry ingredients, we start with cassava flour, then add in baking soda and sea salt. Then combine the wet and dry ingredients, and cook on a nonstick skillet and top with blueberries or chocolate chips. Picnik has a restaurant on Burnet Road and Food Truck on South Lamar. Go to picnikaustin.com for more information or call 737-226-0644.

 

 

