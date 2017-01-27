A Healthy Recipe to Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions Going

Keeping your New Year’s resolutions beyond January can be a challenge! Allison Mack with Austin Moms Blog visited Studio 512 to share how families can use lean turkey to create easy, better-for-you meals, like her Eggroll in a Bowl!

DIRECTIONS

In a small bowl, combine the garlic, ginger, soy sauce and sesame oil. Set aside.

In a large skillet, brown the turkey over medium-high heat.

Add the shredded cabbage and carrots, and stir to combine. I love to use a pre-packaged asian salad mix for ease!

Add the sauce mixture to the meat and veggies.

Serve over rice, garnished with green onions if desired.

Allison recommends using Honeysuckle White turkey, raised by more than 700 independent family farmers without growth-promoting products, so you can feel good what about you are feeding your family. Look for Honeysuckle White turkey products at your local H-E-B grocery store and visit HoneysuckleWhite.com for even more recipe ideas for a healthier lifestyle.

