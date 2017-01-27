A Healthy Recipe to Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions Going

Keeping your New Year’s resolutions beyond January can be a challenge! Allison Mack with Austin Moms Blog visited Studio 512 to share how families can use lean turkey to create easy, better-for-you meals, like her Eggroll in a Bowl!
DIRECTIONS
- In a small bowl, combine the garlic, ginger, soy sauce and sesame oil. Set aside.
- In a large skillet, brown the turkey over medium-high heat.
- Add the shredded cabbage and carrots, and stir to combine. I love to use a pre-packaged asian salad mix for ease!
- Add the sauce mixture to the meat and veggies.
- Serve over rice, garnished with green onions if desired.
Allison recommends using Honeysuckle White turkey, raised by more than 700 independent family farmers without growth-promoting products, so you can feel good what about you are feeding your family. Look for Honeysuckle White turkey products at your local H-E-B grocery store and visit HoneysuckleWhite.com for even more recipe ideas for a healthier lifestyle.
