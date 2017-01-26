Unhappy patient charged for pulling gun on chiropractor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man is accused of attempting to kill his former chiropractor.

Kyle Allan Cleys will be arraigned on Thursday at the Multnomah County Justice Center. Records show he posted 10 percent of his $275,000 bail on January 23.

He was arrested on Jan. 14 after North Precinct officers responded to reports of a disturbance in the 2100 block of Northeast Broadway. The initial report indicated that he walked into a medical office and pulled a gun, according to police.

When police arrived, they found Cleys being held down on the ground by another man. It appeared, police said, that the men had been struggling.

Police found a total of 10 rounds of .38 caliber special ammunition inside Cleys’ jacket pocket, according to court documents. A .38 SPL Ruger LCR recover was also recovered by police. Records show it was “loaded to capacity with five rounds.”

Investigators determined that Cleys and the chiropractor have had a “long history.” The chiropractor had treated Cleys for about 1-1.5 years, with treatment ending in 2013.

About one to two years after treatment stopped, the chiropractor started receiving random legal threats over Cleys’ injuries.

Cleys was injured after a car crash in 2012, records show. He had seen the chiropractor for several sessions but the pain never went away.

Cleys is charged with attempted murder with a firearm, attempted first-degree assault with a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon.