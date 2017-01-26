Special needs woman kidnapped from Ohio for Super Bowl trafficking in Houston

HOUSTON, TX (WCMH) – A 21-year-old Ohio girl is getting help in Texas after she says she was kidnapped and forced into sex trafficking near the site of the Super Bowl.

“This is probably the saddest scenario I have come across in my 14 years of dealing with the human sex trafficking,” Kathryn Griffin told KTRK.

Griffin is a recovery coach specialist with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was kidnapped by a pimp somewhere in Ohio, according to Harris.

“He snatched her and put her in the car and said now you ‘work for me,’” Harris said. “I don’t know if she understands what the Super Bowl means but she was told that she was going to make him money.”

According to Griffin, the victim started to have seizures and became too much for the pimp to handle, so he dropped her off in downtown Houston, where she was raped.

Another person came to the woman’s rescue and brought her to the hospital.

Now, the search is on for the pimp that kidnapped her.