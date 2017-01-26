Rainey St. to West Sixth St. trial shuttle route starts Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Chariot, a company trying to reinvent mass transit for commuters, is running a month-long trial nighttime route in downtown Austin, serving people going to bars and restaurants on weekends.

The company, which only operates in San Francisco and now Austin, is rolling out their first late-night offering. Chariot will run service each Friday and Saturday night, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. between the Rainey Street and West Sixth Street nightlife.

The 14-passenger shuttles will arrive at stops every 30 minutes and riders will be able to view the pickup and drop-off locations by tracking the Chariot app. The new service was created in partnership with the West Sixth Business Association to test new mobility solutions to support local businesses in both neighborhoods.

Cost per ride is $3.50 per person. New riders can get their first five rides free by signing up with promo code WEST6TH. All additional rides within an hour of the first ride are free. Timing starts and ends when a rider is picked up.

“The high percentages of residences on Rainey, in addition to nearby parking and walkability to the East Side, make Rainey a logical bounce point for revelers and diners looking for safe, efficient commutes to the West Side of downtown,” the company said. The route will include bus stops at Republic Square and stops one block from the downtown MetroRail stop.