President wants 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico to pay for wall

Associated Press Published:
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection vehicle stands watch by one of the many walls constructed near the border, along the Rio Grande River, to disrupt the flow of illegal contraband and aliens across our border.(Georgia Army National Guard photo by Maj. Will Cox/Released)
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump wants to pay for his proposed southern border wall by slapping a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer says Trump has discussed the idea with congressional leaders and wants to include the measure in a comprehensive tax reform package.

Spicer spoke to reporters on Air Force One as Trump flew back from a Republican retreat in Philadelphia. He says that taxing imports from Mexico would generate $10 billion a year and “easily pay for the wall.”

Spicer says discussions are continuing with lawmakers to make sure the plan is “done right.” But he says it “clearly provides funding” for the wall.

