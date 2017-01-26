New Hampshire murder suspect could’ve had ties to Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities in New Hampshire are seeking any information on a murder suspect who had connections in Travis County during the 80s.

Police say they have a big break in the decades-old murder mystery of an unidentified woman and three unidentified little girls found in steel barrels in Allenstown, N.H. DNA has linked one of the victims found in the barrels to a man known as Bob Evans, who died in prison in 2010. The DNA tests revealed the little girl, believed to have been 2 to 4 years old, was Evans’ daughter, the suspect in her homicide,

Investigators are hoping that by releasing information about Evans, someone will come forward who knew him and his child. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says the suspect referenced the state of Texas on multiple occasions. He suggested that he spent time in Nueces County, Harris County, Dallas County, Matagorda County and Travis County.

The suspect might have known someone who lived at an RV park in Austin during 1986. The suspect called two RV parks: Austin Lone Star RV Resort and Pecan Grove RV Park. During the 70s and 80, he said he worked as an electrician, mechanic and repairman for various companies across Texas.

Evans was dating 23-year-old Denise Beaudin in the early 80s. who police say went missing shortly after Thanksgiving 1981 from her home in Manchester, N.H. with her 6-month-old daughter, Dawn Beaudin. Beaudin’s family believe she left New Hampshire with Evans and traveled to Texas to avoid financial difficulties. Authorities do not know of Denise’s whereabouts but Dawn is currently living as “Lisa” in California.

While all four unidentified victims were found in steel barrels and in the same area, police found their bodies in separate searches. The first two victims were found in 1985, the other two were discovered in 2000.

Suspect’s work history in Texas:

Claimed to have been employed as an electrician at a company called Brown and Root in Houston, TX during the 1970s

Claimed to have been employed as an installation mechanic at a company called Big Three Industries during the 1970s and 1980s

Claimed to have been an instrument repairman for a company called Bay City Electric, in Bay City, TX during the 1970s

Allenstown, NH Murder Case View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Victim#4 • Unidentified female child, estimated to have been between 1-3 years old. • Caucasian, light brown hair. • Found in metal barrel with victim #3 in Allenstown, NH on May 9, 2000. • Believed to have been a part of original crime scene, but not found until 2000. • DNA tests confirm she was maternally related to victim #1 and victim #2, but not related to victim #3 Victim#3 Unidentified female child, estimated to have been between 2-4 years old. • Caucasian. • Found in second metal barrel in Allenstown, NH on May 9, 2000. • Believed to have been a part of original crime scene, but not found until 2000. • DNA tests revealed she was unrelated to the other victims in the barrels, but new testing shows she is the daughter of the suspect in her homicide, “Bob Evans.” Victim #2 Unidentified female child, estimated to have been between 8-11 years old. • Caucasian, light brown hair. • Found in metal barrel in Allenstown, NH on Nov. 10, 1985 with victim #1. • DNA tests confirm she was maternally related to victim #1 and victim #4, but not related to victim #3. Victim#1 Unidentified adult female, estimated to have been between 23-33 years old. • Caucasian, light brown hair. • Found in metal barrel in Allenstown, NH on Nov. 10, 1985. • DNA tests confirm she was maternally related to victim #2 and victim #4 (below), but not related to victim #3. 23-year-old Denise Beaudin went missing shortly after Thanksgiving 1981 from her home in Manchester, NH with her 6-month-old daughter, Dawn Beaudin, and her boyfriend, “Bob Evans.” • At the time she disappeared, she lived at 925 Hayward St., Manchester, NH. • Graduated from Goffstown High School, class of 1976. • Recent DNA testing confirms her daughter, Dawn Beaudin, is a woman living in California, known as “Lisa.” • “Lisa” and her grandfather, (Denise’s father) were recently reunited.

