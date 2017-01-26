K9s from around the world deputized to help with Super Bowl in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) – Man’s best friend will be part of heightened security around Super Bowl 51 and the events leading up to it.

More than 50 K9s and their law enforcement officers from across the country were sworn in Wednesday as Special Deputy U.S. Marshals for the Super Bowl in Houston.

The newly deputized K9 teams have arrived from all parts of the country… San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Phoenix and Norfolk, just to name a few.

There are even teams from far away as Puerto Rico and Guam.

The officers and their K9s will be part of increased security sweeps and monitoring for events before and during the big game.8

“We have our partners from around the country that are going to be here with their K9 corp,” said Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo. “To help us keep Houston safe, the Super Bowl safe, our venues safe and you know, without this national response we really couldn’t do our jobs to the best of our abilities. It’s an exciting day to welcome everybody here, welcome them to Houston and let them be part of an historic Super Bowl.”

Tens of thousands of fans are expected to participate in parties, interactive events and festivities on a daily basis.