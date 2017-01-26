Good Samaritan explains why he shot, killed trooper’s attacker

NBC News Published:
Thomas Yoxall shot and killed an Arizona trooper's attacker (NBC News)
Thomas Yoxall shot and killed an Arizona trooper's attacker (NBC News)

TONOPAH, Arizona (KPNX) – Facing extraordinary circumstances with little time to think, he acted instinctively firing his weapon to save the life of another man. But, if you ask him, he doesn’t consider himself a hero.

The man, whose actions ultimately saved the life of Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper Edward Andersson, gave an emotional account of the events that morning publicly for the first time on Tuesday.

Trooper Anderson was ambushed, shot and assaulted by a suspect on Interstate 10 after responding to 911 calls near Tonopah on January 12.

Thomas Yoxall, 43, shot and killed that suspect , later identified as 37-year-old Leonard Penuelas-Escobar, a Mexican national, after pulling over to help Trooper Andersson.

“That morning, I never would have dreamed that I would have saved somebody’s life, let alone taken the life of another individual,” said Yoxall.

Initially wishing to remain anonymous, Yoxall said coming forward now was “part of my healing process” and coming to grips with the incident.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2k47Lan

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s