AUSTIN (KXAN) – A garbage truck caught fire Thursday morning in northeast Austin and had to dump its load in the intersection.

It happened around 6 a.m. in the 12000 block of Dessau Road at Parmer Lane.

Authorities investigating said they did not know why the truck caught fire but had to close the intersection as crews figured out how to clear the trash.

Businesses nearby had Austin police block the entrances to their parking lots, as people were cutting through.

THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING