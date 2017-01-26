Doomsday Clock now 30 seconds closer to midnight

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists’ Science Security Board has moved its Doomsday Clock 30 seconds closer to midnight.

The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists says the decision to move the hands is made by the Science and Security Board with the consultation of the Bulletin’s Board of Sponsors, which includes 15 Nobel Laureates.

“Over the course of 2016, the global security landscape darkened as the international community failed to come effectively to grips with humanity’s most pressing existential threats, nuclear weapons, cyber threats, growing nationalism and climate change.”

The Board also said it decided to make the move, in part, based on the words of President Donald Trump.

In 2016, the Doomsday Clock did not change, remaining at three minutes before midnight. According to the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, the clock changed from five to three minutes to midnight in 2015.

The Doomsday Clock is used to convey threats to humanity and the planet. The closer the time gets to midnight, the greater risk to humanity.

Read the full statement by the Board.