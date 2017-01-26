Doctors say ‘Big Bang Theory’ promoting unsafe infant sleeping habits

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory” may be a hit comedy but pediatricians aren’t finding the show funny lately.

The show recently shot a scene showing parents co-sleeping with their infant. Studies show that co-sleeping is extremely dangerous.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, three babies in Ohio die each week as a result of being in an unsafe sleep environment. Overall, 15 percent of deaths in the first year of life are sleep related. Even more startling is that number shoots up to 42 percent between age 29 days and 1 year.

Dr. Elena Rossi at Akron Children’s Hospital said sleep-related deaths are the third leading cause of infant death within the first year. And shows like “The Big Bang Theory” need to promote safe sleeping habits.

“Parents who are fatigued, they’ve lost their ability to be aware of their surroundings. It is just too easy to roll over and suffocate the infant. It’s happening every year in our community,” Rossi said.

Rossi says that if “The Big Bang Theory” decides to continue their childcare theme, they should seek advice of doctors to make sure what they represent in their show is not only safe but accurate.