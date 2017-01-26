Dell Medical School goes green with ‘green roof’ full of plants

Natalie-Ferrari-WEB-PIC By Published:
UT Health Transformation Building green roof (KXAN photo/Natalie Ferrari)
UT Health Transformation Building green roof (KXAN photo/Natalie Ferrari)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – New buildings for the Dell Medical School are still under construction at the University of Texas and one of them is already going green.

A new green roof was installed on the seventh floor of the Health Transformation Building which houses a variety of plants and flowers still in the process of growing.

Scientists at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center say the data collected from the green roof will be used to determine how well it functions in our city and climate.

It could lead to more green roofs on campus and further research for students at the university.

“Another reason these are installed in cities is to help mitigate rain water” said Wildflower Center Environmental Designer Michelle Bright. “When rain water comes flushing down onto our city streets, green roofs like these can actually absorb some of that extra storm water and take off the burden of our creeks.”

Bright says there’s also health benefits to having a health services building home to a green space.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s