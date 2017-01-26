Dell Medical School goes green with ‘green roof’ full of plants

AUSTIN (KXAN) – New buildings for the Dell Medical School are still under construction at the University of Texas and one of them is already going green.

A new green roof was installed on the seventh floor of the Health Transformation Building which houses a variety of plants and flowers still in the process of growing.

Scientists at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center say the data collected from the green roof will be used to determine how well it functions in our city and climate.

It could lead to more green roofs on campus and further research for students at the university.

“Another reason these are installed in cities is to help mitigate rain water” said Wildflower Center Environmental Designer Michelle Bright. “When rain water comes flushing down onto our city streets, green roofs like these can actually absorb some of that extra storm water and take off the burden of our creeks.”

Bright says there’s also health benefits to having a health services building home to a green space.