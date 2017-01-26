Bible left untouched among tornado wreckage in Mississippi

HATTISBURG, MS (WCMH) — The town of Hattiesburg, Mississippi is still cleaning up from last week’s tornado, but one discovery is giving residents there new hope.

The EF-3 tornado tore through buildings at William Carey University, even damaging the campus church. When staffers started sifting through the damage, they made a stunning discovery: An open Bible on the puplit was left untouched by the surrounding debris.

What’s more is that the Bible was open to Psalm 46, which reads: “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.”

Rick Wilemon, an adjunct art instructor at the Christian college, told CNN the Bible was a fixture in the chapel.

“It is remarkable that something so inspiring to our community is also inspiring to the nation,” Wilemon said.