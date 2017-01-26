Attorneys release bodycam video of Fort Worth arrest

By Published: Updated:
Jacqueline Craig arrest (Facebook Video: Porsha Craver)
Jacqueline Craig arrest (Facebook Video: Porsha Craver)

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAN) — The Fort Worth Police Department has decided to dismiss the charges against a Fort Worth woman and her daughter after video of their December arrest went viral.

In the Facebook video, it shows Officer William Martin arresting Jacqueline Craig and Brea Hymond. Craig initially called police accusing a neighbor of grabbing and choking her 7-year-old son because he littered in his yard. When Officer Martin showed up and starting talking to both parties involved, the conversation became heated.

“My son is 7 years old, you don’t have the right to grab him,” said Craig in the video. “What you should’ve done, because we have lived here for a year, you know that my house is a door in between yours, you could’ve come to me.”

The officer responds, “Why don’t you teach your son not to litter?”

The incident then escalated when Craig’s 15-year-old daughter (in the pink tank top) tried to get in between Craig and the officer. Footage goes on to show Craig and the teenager getting arrested. Near the end of the video, the second daughter who was recording the incident, was also arrested herself.

Officer Martin was suspended for 10 days without pay back in January. On Thursday, the department said Officer Martin  has returned to work but he will not be assigned to the Rock Garden neighborhood at this time. Also, Craig’s neighbor, Itamar Vardi, was issued a citation for assault by contact for his actions with Craig’s son.

Attorneys for Craig also released body camera footage from Martin’s point of view. The video shows the officer using his foot to push Craig’s daughter into the patrol car.

**Warning: Video contains graphic language

 

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s