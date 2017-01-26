Attorneys release bodycam video of Fort Worth arrest

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAN) — The Fort Worth Police Department has decided to dismiss the charges against a Fort Worth woman and her daughter after video of their December arrest went viral.

In the Facebook video, it shows Officer William Martin arresting Jacqueline Craig and Brea Hymond. Craig initially called police accusing a neighbor of grabbing and choking her 7-year-old son because he littered in his yard. When Officer Martin showed up and starting talking to both parties involved, the conversation became heated.

“My son is 7 years old, you don’t have the right to grab him,” said Craig in the video. “What you should’ve done, because we have lived here for a year, you know that my house is a door in between yours, you could’ve come to me.”

The officer responds, “Why don’t you teach your son not to litter?”

The incident then escalated when Craig’s 15-year-old daughter (in the pink tank top) tried to get in between Craig and the officer. Footage goes on to show Craig and the teenager getting arrested. Near the end of the video, the second daughter who was recording the incident, was also arrested herself.

Officer Martin was suspended for 10 days without pay back in January. On Thursday, the department said Officer Martin has returned to work but he will not be assigned to the Rock Garden neighborhood at this time. Also, Craig’s neighbor, Itamar Vardi, was issued a citation for assault by contact for his actions with Craig’s son.

Attorneys for Craig also released body camera footage from Martin’s point of view. The video shows the officer using his foot to push Craig’s daughter into the patrol car.

**Warning: Video contains graphic language