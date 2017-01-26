2 year old abducted near Galveston triggers Amber Alert

Amber Alert issued in La Marque, Texas (DPS Photos)
Amber Alert issued in La Marque, Texas (DPS Photos)

LA MARQUE, Texas (KXAN) — The La Marque Police Department is searching for Mark Leeson, 2, described as having brown hair, brown eyes and last seen wearing a black shirt with a dump truck on it and blue jeans. An Amber Alert has been issued for Leeson.

Police are looking for Hailey Richter, 18, described as a white female, 5-foot-9 inches, 190 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. Officers are also looking for Zikeyas McCullum, 21, described as a black male, 5-foot-2, 134 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. Richter and McCullum are sought in connection to the abduction of Leeson.

The suspect is driving a 1998 Black Jeep Grand Cherokee with TX License Plate FTM1941. The suspect was last heard from in La Marque, just inland of Galveston.

Law enforcement officials believe this child is in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the La Marque Police Department at 409-938-9269.

