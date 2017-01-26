A Recipe and Cooking Class Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

With a dreamy kitchen and an endless selection of classes, Sur La Table at Domain NORTHSIDE is the perfect spot to have a unique Valentine date night, and you get to eat the results. Studio 512 joined Sur La Table’s Resident Chef Ed Kernan as he gave Amanda some cooking tips in the Domain NORTHSIDE location’s cooking kitchen. Chef Kernan prepared a Burrata and Olive Tapenade Crostini and a Steak Tagliata with Arugula and Fried Capers from their Valentine’s schedule. Sur La Table is located at 11800 Domain Boulevard, Suite 130, Austin, Texas 78758. Call (512) 873-7149 or go to SurLaTable.com for more details.

 

 

