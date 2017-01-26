17 suspects busted in Hill Country meth undercover sting

BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities in the Hill Country say they’ve made a major dent in the local Methamphetamine supply.

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office said they started serving arrest warrants for 17 suspects in Burnet and Llano Counties Thursday. The department says the warrants are the result of a month-long undercover operation that targeted meth dealers.

All of the suspects, which the authorities have not named, will be charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

“Drug use and abuse fuel many of the other crimes that occur in the county and it is important that we continue to vigorously pursue those that supply this poison in our communities,” said Burnet County Sheriff Calvin Boyd.