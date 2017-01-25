Woman says ‘lesbianism’ listed as a problem in her medical history

INDIAN TRAIL, NC (WCMH) — A North Carolina woman says she saw “lesbianism” listed under medical problems on her medical history record.

Kristina Rodriguez told WSOC-TV she noticed it after she had blood work done by her medical service provider.

“This listed as a medical problem could really set someone back, could mess with their self-esteem and could make them think something is wrong with them,” Rodriguez told WSOC.

Rodriguez’s doctor and a director of Carolinas Healthcare System contacted her after she complained, and told her that lesbianism was listed as a medical problem to protect her from being offended.

She said her doctor offered to remove the word as a medical problem, and place her sexual orientation in the notes section of her records.

Rodriguez said she doesn’t think sexuality should matter–but if it has to be listed, it should not be denoted as a medical problem.

“I think I will always be documented as lesbianism. Maybe I can call out of work for my condition. I’m not sure,” she told WSOC.

Carolinas Health System released the following statement:

Carolinas HealthCare System has been made aware of a patient complaint regarding information contained in a medical record. This is not an appropriate clinical diagnosis, and we are actively investigating how this information was included. Carolinas HealthCare System strongly supports diversity and inclusion in all its interactions with patients, the public and our teammates, including creating an affirming environment for LGBT patients and their families.