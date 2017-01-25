VIDEO: Window washers rescued from Dallas high-rise

DALLAS (KXAN) — Firefighters rescued two window washers from a north Dallas building, Wednesday afternoon.

The washers were dangling from the 15-story Prosperity Bank building at 9330 LBJ Freeway, according to NBC DFW. The case of the scaffolding malfunction is currently unknown.

Firefighters with Dallas Fire-Rescue said the washers’ safety equipment worked as it should have and kept them from falling. NBC DFW estimated wind speed at 10-15 mph.

The scaffolding could be seen hanging vertically off the building. The wind was not strong enough to move the dangling window washers or the scaffolding during the rescue. W

While attempts to raise the men to the roof failed, video showed they were eventually able to lower the last stranded window washer safely to the ground.

