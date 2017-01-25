VIDEO: Houston thief captured stealing dog from driveway

By Published: Updated:
Surveillance video captures dog thief in Houston (NBC)
Surveillance video captures dog thief in Houston (NBC)

HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) — A Houston dog-owner says she hopes surveillance video of a thief stealing her dog will help bring her furry friend home.

Fox, a 2-year-old Husky, was snatched from a driveway in Fort Bend County, near Houston. In the video the suspect can be seen wrapping the leash around the dog’s body and dragging it into a van.

The dog owner says she is heartbroken because you can tell the dog was fighting to stay.

If anyone recognizes the van or the suspect they are asked to call Houston police.

