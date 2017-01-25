UPS owner tracks down owner of package 4 years after it went missing

GOLDEN VALLEY, MINNESOTA (NBC News) – If he wants, a shipping store owner may find some success moonlighting as a detective.

A seemingly run-of-the-mill package started UPS store owner Randy Holst on a search that would last several years.

The Minnesotan who sent the package had moved, and so had the person who was supposed to get the package. And since UPS shipped it, the box found its way on to Randy’s shelf.

Even sending dozens of messages to possible relatives on Facebook.

“I’m sure some people thought I was some kind of spammer,” Holst said. “Eventually after four years I got a response back.”

“I was just flabbergasted,” said package owner Tim Burchell. “My mouth hit the floor.”

Inside the package, letters, newspaper clippings and old pictures with his dad who died nearly 30 years ago from cancer.

“Just a ton of stuff was inside it. Things I’d never saw before,” said Burchell

Thing like the American flag from his father’s funeral who proudly served in the navy.

“It was just overwhelming,” Burchell admitted. Turns out his step-sister sent the package and assumed he received it.

“I was tearing up,” said Holst when he found Burchell.

Two years into this four year odyssey, Randy finally opened the package up, saw the flag and thought of his father who also served in the military.

He said that drove him even more to find the family.

“It’s what everybody should be. He’s exactly what everyone should be,” said Burchell.

Signed, sealed, and delivered