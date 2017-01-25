Toad In A Hole French Toast Recipe

Today we were joined by Chef Tyler Johnson from the Delicious restaurant. He taught us how to make one of their most popular recipes Toad In A Hole French Toast which can be found on their daily brunch menu. You start with a slice of sour dough bread with a hole cut out in the middle. Dip it in a mixture of eggs, cream and milk, then dredge in a blend of milk powder, salt, butter, crushed cornflakes and coffee grounds. Heat oil in a hot skillet, and crisp the bread in the pan. Poach an egg and drop right into the hole. Top with bacon and serve with butter and maple syrup. Delicious is located at 1100 South Lamar.

Go to deliciousatx.com for more information or call 737-802-3807.

Advertisement