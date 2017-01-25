Texas women run win streak to 13 straight

FORT WORTH (KXAN) — The 12th-ranked University of Texas women ran their win streak to 13 straight on Wednesday night with a 77-69 win at TCU. The Longhorns (15-4, 9-0 in Big 12) were led by junior Ariel Atkins’ game-high 17 points, while freshman Joyner Holmes had 15 points and 14 rebounds.

TCU cut the Texas lead to 60-58 with 7:48 to go in the game before Atkins scored seven straight points to give the Longhorns breathing room.

Texas is back home on Sunday afternoon for a 3:00 game against West Virginia.