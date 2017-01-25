Texas vehicle registration fee increases by $3.75, unless you do it online

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles has increased the cost of in person vehicle registration and lowered the cost of online registration.

The new fees for Travis County, which took effect at the beginning of the year, are now $78.25 for the typical vehicle registration renewal or 77.25 for online.

Previously, county residents paid $74.50 to renew in person and $77.50 to renew online.

Counties will receive 25 cents for every online registration renewal, down from $2.90. County compensation for walk-in customers increased from $1.90 to $2.30 per registration renewal.

“We are taking a substantial financial hit for online registration renewals, but I encourage our vehicle owners to take advantage of the $1 discount for online registration renewal,” Travis County Tax Assessor, Bruce Elfant said. “I will always be a proponent of online services because it saves vehicle owners from having to wait in long lines in our office for something that takes only minutes to do online.”

The fee increase was opposed by many of the state’s tax assessor-collectors, including Elfant.

To register online, go here.