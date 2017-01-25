Gov. Abbott says ‘sanctuary’ jail will cost Travis County sheriff her job

AUSTIN (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is escalating a standoff with Austin’s sheriff over so-called “sanctuary cities” policies and now says he will seek new laws to remove her from office.

Abbott said Tuesday on “Fox and Friends” that Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez will lose her job unless she reverses plans to stop honoring all federal immigration detainers in her jail starting in February. The governor has already said he will immediately withhold state grant dollars.

Abbott doesn’t have the power to remove local officials. But Texas Republicans have filed multiple bills that would punish local governments for not arresting or detaining immigrants living in the country illegally.

President Donald Trump is also expected to target “sanctuary cities” under executive actions on immigration that he plans to roll out starting Wednesday.