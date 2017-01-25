The Perfect Valentine’s Day & Date Night Event

A unique treat for your Valentine can be found at Salado Glassworks! Gail Allard of Salado Glassworks joined us in the studio with more. Salado Glassworks is a working glassblowing studio and gallery that specializes in custom hand blown glass. There’s always a seat by the fire for you to witness owner and artist Gail Allard shape art installations, sculptures, signature vessels or custom lighting options. The gallery also features custom hand blown glass drinkware, gifts and decor. Family friendly “Blow Your Own” events offer the chance experience and interact with the art of glassblowing firsthand.

Salado Glassworks is offering two different “Blow Your Own” events in February that are perfect for date nights and Valentine’s Day! The “Blow Your Own” Valentine event will give you an opportunity to create a blown heart, solid heart or heart bowl. The “Blow Your Own” Date Night event gives you and your special someone an opportunity to create a heart bowl along with a few other fun date night perks. A complete list of details can be found online. Salado Glassworks offers interactive events where you can participate at various levels in the art of glassblowing. They are not a teaching studio. The events are not full on glassblowing classes, but they are a great way to interact with Salado Glassworks artists and walk away with having participated in a unique experience. To make your reservation for Date Night or a Valentine’s Day “Blow Your Own” event, go to SaladoGlassworks.com.

Sponsored by Salado Glassworks. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.