Reach Your Reading Potential

A supreme storyteller will do more than just speak the words on the page.  Local librarian and BookSpring board member Kay Gooch dropped in to tell us some ways we can make reading aloud to the little ones in our life a top notch and memorable experience, just in time for their annual Read-A-Thon, going on through February 5th. Some of her top tips are: 1. Have close contact proximity. 2. Eye contact and have to see pictures 3. Pick good books 4. Teach kids words they don’t know. 5. Be interesting with voices for each character.  For more information head to bookspring.org/readathon.

