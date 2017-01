AUSTIN (KXAN) — Another batch of beautiful sunsets are sweeping across the Austin-area skyline.

From pink to orange, the golden hues can be seen lighting up the sky just before dusk.

If you have some great weather photos send them our way through Report-It.

Golden Austin-area sunset View as list View as gallery Open Gallery This VW Bug is enjoying the sunset in north Austin (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Danyel H) Smithville sunset (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Schmidt Melodie) Awe-inspiring sunset over Austin (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Ruth King) Golden sunset over Austin (KXAN Viewer Deborah Davidson) Sunset over Austin (KXAN Viewer/ Jayme Boots) Stunning sunset (KXAN Viewer/ Julie Bundick) East Austin sunset (KXAN Viewer)