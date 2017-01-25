Painters prepping Super Bowl LI field

Crews painting Super Bowl LI field at NRG Stadium in Houston. (NBC News)
HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) — We’re 11 days away from Super Bowl LI and crews are busy preparing the field at Houston’s NRG Stadium to host the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

The best painters from the NFL are chosen to make the trip and make sure every letter and design are perfect before the big game. The painters will paint each team’s logo in the end zones as well as the NFL logo.

The grass they’re painting isn’t your regular turf either. It was grown at a special location and trucked to Houston where it was perfectly placed. Did you know there is a Super Bowl Turf Training Program? It exists! A turfgrass science student is chosen every year to help ground crews prepare the field for the Super Bowl.

