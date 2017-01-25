New Ways to Get Tight and Toned

By Published: Updated:
01-24-17-redbird-pilates

It’s a full body workout designed to build strength and tighten every part of your body. Lee Vallely of Redbird Fitness showed Amanda a few moves from their dance-based Body Engineering Class. Moves are repeated for 90 seconds to tighten and tone. RedBird Pilates and Fitness is located at 500 San Marcos. Register for classes or find out more at redbirdpilates.com or call 512-994-9643.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s