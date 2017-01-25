Mexican president rejects US decision to build border wall

Enrique Pena Nieto says he rejects President Trump's plan to build a border wall (Mexican President Photo)
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president says he rejects the decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to build a border wall and repeated that his country would not pay for it.

President Enrique Pena Nieto did not address reports that he was considering” canceling next week’s visit to Washington following Trump’s order to begin construction of the wall between the two countries.

In a recorded address televised nationally, Pena Nieto said “I regret and reject the decision of the US to build the wall.”

Earlier Wednesday, an official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, told The Associated Press the administration “is considering” scrapping the Jan. 31 visit.

Trump’s order came the same day Mexico’s foreign relations and economy secretaries arrived in Washington for talks.

