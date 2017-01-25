Television icon Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
FILE - This Jan. 8, 2012 file photo shows actress Mary Tyler Moore at the taping of "Betty White's 90th Birthday: A Tribute To America's Golden Girl" in Los Angeles. Moore died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at age 80. (AP Photo/Vince Bucci, File)
FILE - This Jan. 8, 2012 file photo shows actress Mary Tyler Moore at the taping of "Betty White's 90th Birthday: A Tribute To America's Golden Girl" in Los Angeles. Moore died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at age 80. (AP Photo/Vince Bucci, File)

NEW YORK (AP/KXAN) — Television icon Mary Tyler Moore is dead at age 80, publicist says. According to TMZ, Moore died in a Connecticut hospital after being on a respirator for more than a week. Her publicist, Mara Buxbaum, says Moore died with her husband and friends nearby.

Moore was most widely known for her sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show that aired during the 70s. Moore also appeared on the Dick Van Dyke show during the 60s.

The actress received her only nomination for the Academy Awards for Best Actress for her role in the 1980 movie Ordinary People. She won seven Emmy awards over the years.

FILE - Dick Van Dyke, left, and Mary Tyler Moore co-stars of The Dick Van Dyke Show pose backstage at the Palladium with the Emmys won in the Television Academy's 16th annual awards show, in Los Angeles, Calif. They won the Emmy Award for best actor and actress in a series. Van Dyke is the recipient of the Life Achievement Award at the upcoming 19th Annual SAG Awards ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2013. (AP Photo, File)
FILE – Dick Van Dyke, left, and Mary Tyler Moore co-stars of The Dick Van Dyke Show pose backstage at the Palladium with the Emmys won in the Television Academy’s 16th annual awards show, in Los Angeles, Calif. They won the Emmy Award for best actor and actress in a series. Van Dyke is the recipient of the Life Achievement Award at the upcoming 19th Annual SAG Awards ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2013. (AP Photo, File)

 

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s