Television icon Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80

NEW YORK (AP/KXAN) — Television icon Mary Tyler Moore is dead at age 80, publicist says. According to TMZ, Moore died in a Connecticut hospital after being on a respirator for more than a week. Her publicist, Mara Buxbaum, says Moore died with her husband and friends nearby.
Moore was most widely known for her sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show that aired during the 70s. Moore also appeared on the Dick Van Dyke show during the 60s.
The actress received her only nomination for the Academy Awards for Best Actress for her role in the 1980 movie Ordinary People. She won seven Emmy awards over the years.