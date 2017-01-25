Television icon Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80

Related Coverage Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher to be buried together

NEW YORK (AP/KXAN) — Television icon Mary Tyler Moore is dead at age 80, publicist says. According to TMZ, Moore died in a Connecticut hospital after being on a respirator for more than a week. Her publicist, Mara Buxbaum, says Moore died with her husband and friends nearby.

Moore was most widely known for her sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show that aired during the 70s. Moore also appeared on the Dick Van Dyke show during the 60s.

The actress received her only nomination for the Academy Awards for Best Actress for her role in the 1980 movie Ordinary People. She won seven Emmy awards over the years.

RIP #MaryTylerMoore – TV & film star, tireless defender of animals, and scourge of diabetes. Truly she turned the world on with her smile… https://t.co/dDzB2YGoOe — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) January 25, 2017

I throw my hat up in the air for you, Mary Tyler Moore. Loved her and her spirit. Rest in peace. — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) January 25, 2017

#MaryTylerMoore it was my honor to have met you.. & working with you when you graced us on That '70s Show a memory I will carry forever #RIP — Wilmer Valderrama (@WValderrama) January 25, 2017

#MaryTylerMoore was a dear friend and a truly great person. A fighter. Rest in peace, MTM. — Larry King (@kingsthings) January 25, 2017