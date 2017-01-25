Look Younger with These Easy Makeup Tips

How about looking younger and fresher? Billy Mercer of Lip Service XO showed us today how we can achieve this look with his “blurred lines” technique. This technique aims to make today’s harsh makeup trends softer and lighter. He gave us tips and tricks to help us look younger and fresher for each part of our makeup routine.

Brows:

Use an eyebrow brush to brush-off excess product and to soften the edges of the brow

Using swift strokes in the direction of the hair will help maintain the shape

Eyeliner:

Use an eyeshadow or pencil eyeliner with a “pencil brush” or angle brush to smudge out hard edges of winged eyeliner, as well as bottom lash line.

Cheeks:

Use a translucent powder on top of an overly-contoured cheek to soften dark colors and to blend

Too much contour ages you!!

Lips:

Skip the lipliner!

Use a q-tip to soften edges of the lip

Apply lipstick with fingers

Lip Service XO is located on Exposition Boulevard. For more information or to book an appointment go to lipservicexo.com. You can also give them a call at 512-636-4606.